(Clovenfords) Peacefully at home on 21st November 2020, Rob, aged 67 years, former director of Morrison and Murray Engineers, Galashiels, beloved husband of the late Lynne, devoted and cherished partner of Mary Young (nee Gilchrist) for 8 wonderful years, loving dad to Jenny, Mark and Georgina, much loved grandpa of Robbie and Rowan, a dear brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a good friend to many. On Tuesday 1st December the cortege will leave Whytbank Row, Clovenfords at 1.15pm, travelling down Boland Road and then onto Caddonfoot Cemetery for a private burial.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020
