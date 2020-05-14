|
|
|
FERGUSON On Sunday 26th April 2020, peacefully at home,
Robert (Ha) Ferguson, aged 90 years of Newcastleton.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Meta) Ferguson (nee Telford),
much loved dad to Alan, dear uncle, great uncle and brother-in-law.
A private funeral service was held on 6th May 2020 at Carlisle Crematorium.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to the local doctors at Newcastleton Health Centre and appreciation to the carers
who looked after him.
Thanks to Vickki Pounder for
the thoughtful words and to
Hedley & Turnbull Funeral Directors.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 14, 2020