|
|
|
McKINLEY
Robert Joseph (Morebattle,
formerly of Coldstream)
Peacefully, at home,
on Thursday, 26th December 2019,
aged 61 years.
Robert, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Robert, father-in-law to Kerry, brother to Susan, brother-in-law to Agnes and uncle and great uncle
to all his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Monday, 13th January, at 2.00pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. Donations, if desired to Arthurshiel Rescue Centre
and Marie Curie.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020