REDPATH Robert Sinton (Bert)
(Yetholm) Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on 13th February 2020, aged 92 years. Bert (formerly Shepherd at
Clifton-on-Bowmont), beloved husband of the late Nancy, father of Robert, David and Shona and a much loved father-in-law, brother, grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service at Yetholm Kirk, on Monday, 2nd March, at 1pm, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at Yetholm Cemetery at 2pm. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020