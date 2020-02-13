|
|
|
WALKER (Ancrum/Jedburgh) Peacefully at Riverside Care Home, Selkirk on Sunday 9th February 2020. (Robert) Allan, (Pipe Major), surrounded by his beloved wife Ruth and his family.
Service in Ancrum Parish Church on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 12.00 noon with interment in Castlewood Cemetery, Jedburgh at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Parkinson's Scotland and Riverside Care Home.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020