|
|
|
Young Robert
Westruther late
of Stow Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit on
Tuesday 25th February, 2020,
Robert (Rob), aged 55, much loved husband of Trish, devoted and proud dad of Kayleigh, Emma and Amy,
loving son of Bob and the late Betty, dear brother of George and John and beloved brother-in-law, son-in-law and uncle of the family.
A service will be held on
Wednesday 11th March at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 1.00pm.
To which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020