Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Young

Notice

Robert Young Notice
Young Robert Westruther
The family of the late Robert Young wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to the Margaret Kerr Unit, Special thanks to the Margaret Kerr Unit for all their care and attention. Thanks to Doctors at Stow & Lauder Medical practice, Doctors and staff at Borders General Hospital, Rev Victoria Linford for a comforting service and
Co-op Funeralcare, Galashiels for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -