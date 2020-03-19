|
Young Robert Westruther
The family of the late Robert Young wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to the Margaret Kerr Unit, Special thanks to the Margaret Kerr Unit for all their care and attention. Thanks to Doctors at Stow & Lauder Medical practice, Doctors and staff at Borders General Hospital, Rev Victoria Linford for a comforting service and
Co-op Funeralcare, Galashiels for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020