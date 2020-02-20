Home

Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Roland Brett

BRETT Roland
(Caberston House, Walkerburn) Peacefully after a long illness at Murray House, Kelso on
Tuesday 18th February, 2020.
Roland, aged 77 years,
dearly beloved husband of Betty,
dear dad of Chris, Jeremy, Mike and Alex and a much loved father-in-law and grandfather to his family.
A service will be held at Borders Crematorium at a date and time
still to be confirmed.
For confirmation of Funeral arrangements please contact
Thomas Brown & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Melrose
tel:- 01896 822632 or
www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020
