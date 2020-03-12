|
|
|
LAUDER Ronnie
(Earlston) Peacefully after a short illness
at Borders General Hospital
on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Ronnie, dearly beloved husband
of Carol (nee Shiel), dear dad of
Sharon and Waynne, father-in-law
of Ewan and proud and loving
grandad of Megan and Aidan.
Interment in Earlston Cemetery on
Monday 16th March at 2.00pm to
which all friends are respectfully
invited. Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired will be
received on retiring from the
cemetery for Diabetes U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020