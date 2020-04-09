|
|
|
SCOTT Rosemary Ann
(née Dalgliesh)
(Eccles) Suddenly, but peacefully,
at the Margaret Kerr Unit,
on 4th April 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of James (Jim),
much loved mum of Tracey and Geoff, mother-in-law to Neil and Michelle, adored granny of Kayleigh,
Kieran, Murray, Grant and Niamh,
daughter of the late Jock
and Peggy Dalgliesh and loving sister
of Sarah, Irene, Heather,
Morag and the late John.
Funeral private, but a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020