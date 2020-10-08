|
|
|
Reid Sarah Jane
(Sadie) Formerly of Jedburgh,
who died peacefully on Sunday 4th October, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom Reid,
much loved mum of Tom and Shona, dear mother in law of Sarah and Richard and a dearly loved
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Longridge Parish Church of
St. Lawrence followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Preston. PR3 3JY. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020