Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Waldie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Waldie

Notice Condolences

Scott Waldie Notice
WALDIE Scott
(Darnick) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on
Sunday 12th January 2020, Scott.
Dearly beloved husband of Agnes,
dear father of Karina, step father
of Cameron and proud and loving
grandfather and great grandfather.
Cremation Service at
Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at
12.00 noon, to which all friends
are respectfully invited.
Informal dress welcome.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, will be received
on retiring from service for
Parkinson's UK, Borders Branch.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -