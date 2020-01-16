|
|
|
WALDIE Scott
(Darnick) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on
Sunday 12th January 2020, Scott.
Dearly beloved husband of Agnes,
dear father of Karina, step father
of Cameron and proud and loving
grandfather and great grandfather.
Cremation Service at
Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at
12.00 noon, to which all friends
are respectfully invited.
Informal dress welcome.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, will be received
on retiring from service for
Parkinson's UK, Borders Branch.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020