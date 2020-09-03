|
|
|
Turnbull Sheila Robertson
(nee Renwick)
Formerly Yarrow Peacefully at Thornfield House Care Home, Selkirk,
on Monday 24th August 2020,
much loved wife of the late Harry, beloved mum to John, Rosemary and the late Leslie, mother-in-law to Anne, Lesley and Tim, a very special granny to Ross, Cameron, Emma, Alasdair,
Jamie, Callum, Rebecca and Harry, great-granny to Gregor,
Eilidh, Zach and Charlie.
Due to current restrictions a family service will be held in Yarrow Kirkyard on Thursday 3rd September.
For those wishing to pay their respects the hearse will leave Selkirk at 1pm.
Donations may be made in memory of Sheila to Borders Childrens Charity,
c/o C R Low Funeral Directors,
The Valley Selkirk.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 3, 2020