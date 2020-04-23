Home

BROWN Thomas Preston (Tom)
(Selkirk) Peacefully on 19 th April 2020, Tom, former rugby and cricket
player for Selkirk, loving husband
of the late Liz (nee Grieve),
loving dad to Derek, Mary, Linda,
Carol and Susan, father-in-law to Alison, Billy and Barrie and doting
papa and great grandpa.

He will be sorely missed by all.

Special thanks to Dr Watson and the District Nurses for their much appreciated care and support to
Tom and the family.

Funeral Private.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020
