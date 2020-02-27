Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Spence

Notice Condolences

Tommy Spence Notice
SPENCE (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 24th February 2020. Tommy, (Jethart Callant 1961), loving father of Keith, Mark and Wendy, a dear grandfather and great-grandfather.
Service at Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church on Friday 6th March 2020 at 12.00 noon with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 1.00pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
in aid of Alzheimer's and
Parkinson's charities.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -