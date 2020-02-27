|
|
|
SPENCE (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 24th February 2020. Tommy, (Jethart Callant 1961), loving father of Keith, Mark and Wendy, a dear grandfather and great-grandfather.
Service at Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church on Friday 6th March 2020 at 12.00 noon with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 1.00pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
in aid of Alzheimer's and
Parkinson's charities.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020