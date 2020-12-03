|
|
|
RAE Verena
(née Thomson)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Grove House Care Home, on 24th November 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob and loving mum, granny and great granny.
Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral private due to current restrictions. The funeral cortege will leave from Dyers Court at 1.00pm for those wishing to give their last respects.
In memory of Verena,
donations welcome towards
Grove House Comfort Fund via
Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020