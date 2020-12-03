Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verena Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verena Rae

Notice Condolences

Verena Rae Notice
RAE Verena
(née Thomson)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Grove House Care Home, on 24th November 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob and loving mum, granny and great granny.
Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral private due to current restrictions. The funeral cortege will leave from Dyers Court at 1.00pm for those wishing to give their last respects.
In memory of Verena,
donations welcome towards
Grove House Comfort Fund via
Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -