Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Daly

Notice Condolences

Veronica Daly Notice
Daly nee McGowan
Veronica Late of Cornmill Court, Galashiels.
At Galashiels Nursing Home on Friday 27th March, 2020, Veronica, (Vera), on her 90th birthday, peacefully passed away, beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mum of Frank, Veronica, Joseph, Teresa, Paul and Peter, dear
mother-in-law and a devoted granny and great granny of the family.
Funeral Service Private.
The family would like to thank all staff at Galashiels Nursing Home for their hard work and attention shown to Vera in these most difficult times.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -