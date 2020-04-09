|
|
|
Daly nee McGowan
Veronica Late of Cornmill Court, Galashiels.
At Galashiels Nursing Home on Friday 27th March, 2020, Veronica, (Vera), on her 90th birthday, peacefully passed away, beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mum of Frank, Veronica, Joseph, Teresa, Paul and Peter, dear
mother-in-law and a devoted granny and great granny of the family.
Funeral Service Private.
The family would like to thank all staff at Galashiels Nursing Home for their hard work and attention shown to Vera in these most difficult times.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020