|
|
|
RANKIN Vivienne
(nee Riddell)
(Cairneyhill,
Dunfermline,
formerly Stow) Peacefully at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on 20th October 2020 after the result of a tragic road accident, Vivienne, aged 74 years, dearly beloved Wife of Alexander, much loved Mum of Judith and Tracey, Mother-in-law of Robin, proud and loving Gran of Sophie and dear Sister of Bill and the late Jim.
Due to Covid restrictions a private
interment will be held in Stow Cemetery.
Alexander, Judith and Tracey wish to thank all staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, family and friends for their kindness, help and support at this
most difficult time.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020