FALCONER Watt
(Earlston) Peacefully after a long illness at Grange Hall Care Home on Saturday 7th November 2020, Watt, aged 85 years, beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Susan and Iain, father-in-law of Grant and Jan, proud and loving Bumpa to Alex, Ellie, Harry and Ellis dear twin brother of Ed and brother of the late Bob and Betty.
A private service will be held at Borders Crematorium at 3.00pm on Friday 13th November which will be livestreamed/ webcast at www.obitus.com username Yeja2848 password 695470 Family flowers only please but donations if desired for MND Scotland may be forwarded to Thomas Brown &Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020