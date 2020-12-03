|
|
|
FALCONER The family of the late
Watt Falconer (Earlston) wish to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence after their sad loss.
Thanks to Thomas Brown & Sons for their outstanding professional funeral arrangements and to Rev Marion Dodd for the lovely service
at Melrose Crematorium.
The family also extend huge thanks to all the staff at Grange Hall Care Home for their excellent care of Watt over the last 13 months and to the friends who came to Melrose Crematorium gates to pay their respects to Watt.
Thanks to all who donated to
MND Scotland - £230 was donated.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020