THOMSON (Kelso) Madeline and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their help and support for flowers, cards and messages received after the loss of Will. Thanks to the Rev Anna Rodwell for her kindness and comforting service. Kyle Brothers for funeral arrangements and all who attended Borders Crematorium. Grateful thanks to all who gave so generously the sum of £874.58p donations for Dialysis Unit at BGH and friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020