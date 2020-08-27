|
|
|
BIRRELL William Douglas
(Bill) (Blainslie)
At the Margaret Kerr Unit on 18th August 2020, in his 84th year. Retired Squadron Leader William Douglas Birrell (Bill) beloved husband and best friend of Chris, proud and loving father of Amanda and Robert, father-in-law of Ian and Jane, loving grandpa (bumpah) to Samantha, Charlotte and Matthew. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed.
Cremation private, enquiries to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE. tel. 01896822632.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020