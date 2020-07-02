|
Fairgrieve William Donald
(St. Boswells) Suddenly at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Thursday 25th June 2020 after a short illness.
Donald, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Susan, Joy and Michael, proud grandfather to Bena, Joe and Michael.
Sadly missed.
On Friday 3rd July the hearse will leave from Springfield Terrace, St. Boswells at 1.45pm and travel to
Borders Crematorium for a
private cremation at 2.00 pm.
The Service will be livestreamed/webcast from 1.55pm at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Login / Order ID: 38569 Password: ytgqvspp
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 2, 2020