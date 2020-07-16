|
FAIRGRIEVE William Donald
(St. Boswells) Pat, Susan, Joy and Michael would like to thank all those who have given us support
after the death of Donald.
The many cards and messages
have brought great comfort
to us at this sad time.
We would like to thank Thomas Brown & Sons, Ltd. Funeral Directors, especially Robbie, for his thoughtful help with funeral arrangements,
also thanks to Gill Coltman for conducting the funeral service
with such thoughtfulness.
We would also like to thank the staff of the Margaret Kerr Unit for making Donald's final days as comfortable as was possible. If wished donations
to Cancer Research may be lodged with Thomas Brown & Sons,
Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 16, 2020