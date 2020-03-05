Home

Preacher William Late of Cornwall Court, Galashiels.
Peacefully at Riverside
Health Care, Selkirk on Monday
2nd March, 2020, William (Bill),
aged 92, beloved husband of the late Irene, loving dad of Andrew, Beverley, Derek, Sylvia, Terry, Stuart, Elaine and the late Dick and David, a devoted grandad, great grandad and
great great grandad of the family.
A service will be held on Tuesday
10th March at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 2.00 pm to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
