Robertson William
(Late of Galashiels) Peacefully after a long illness at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 2nd February, 2020,
William (Bill), aged 77, beloved husband of the late Eileen, devoted dad of William, Elizabeth, Elaine and
father-in-law of Sally and Pip, loving papa and great papa of the family and a dear brother of Ann, Eleanor and Alex,
and a much loved uncle.
A service will be held on
Tuesday 18th February at St. Pauls Parish Church, Galashiels at 1.15 pm thereafter interment at Heatheryett
Cemetery at 2.00 pm.
To which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020