William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd (Hawick)
Weensland Road
Hawick, Roxburghshire TD9 9NW
01450 377 284
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00
John Beattie & Son's Funeral Directors
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30
Wilton Cemetery
William Turnbull Notice
TURNBULL William
(The Bush) (HAWICK) Suddenly on Friday 28th February 2020, at Borders General Hospital, aged 91 years.
Husband of the late Isobel, loving father of Margaret, father-in-law of Henry, papa of Nicola and Alan and a proud papa Bush to Munro.
Service at John Beattie & Son's Funeral Directors, on Monday 9th March 2020 at 11.00am, with interment in
Wilton Cemetery at 11.30am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
