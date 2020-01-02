|
FORSYTH Zena
(Melrose) Ian and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their loving support, cards, flowers, letters and kind words received after the sad loss of Zena. Thanks to Rev Rosemary Frew for her kindness and comforting service, Thomas Brown & Sons for funeral arrangements and all who attended at Borders Crematorium. Grateful thanks to all who gave so generously to raise the sum of £478.81 by way of donations for the Borders Macmillan Centre and Cancer Research.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020