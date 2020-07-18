On Monday, July 13, 2020, God gently took Ivy's last breath of her 63 years on this earth. The angels descended, wrapped their wings around Ivy, and guided her up into the heavens and universe above. She is now at peace and free from the cancer that consumed her body. Ivy was predeceased by her father Ernst in 1999. She will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her cherished and beloved mother Hilde Albrecht, devoted partner and love of her life for 46 years Pat Rockburn, sister Renee Albrecht (Peter Dobler), brothers Gary Albrecht (Carol), Roy Albrecht, and Marc Albrecht, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends Joe and Betsy, Eileen, John, Terri, Charlotte, William, and Maida. Ivy was the second oldest of five children born to Ernst and Hilde Albrecht. Her parents immigrated to Canada from Germany in 1952, and settled in Hamilton, Ontario. Ivy graduated from Westdale High School, and she also studied various courses at Mohawk College. Being the free spirit that she was and not wanting to conform to the norms, Ivy never really held a conventional 9-5 job, nor did she ever use or own a computer or cell phone. She was self-employed as a house cleaner, performed reflexology, was a personal companion and part-time caregiver, and for 28 years Ivy was a contract Gynecological Teaching Associate in the Standardized Patient Program for the Well Women's Program at McMaster University. Pat and Ivy had numerous adventures over the years, and enjoyed taking their motorcycle and van on journeys throughout Ontario and to New York State to visit friends. They also spent many years enjoying "fun in the sun" at Clearwater, the Ponderosa, and Ahmic Harbour. Snowmobiling in the winter was also a favorite pastime of theirs. Ivy was an avid reader, and loved sunbathing in the backyard with a good book in her hands. She was very knowledgeable in the history and religions of the Middle Ages and Renaissance periods, as well as New Age beliefs, the healing powers of crystals and semiprecious stones, planetary alignments, and solstice ceremonies and rituals. She liked to share her wisdom and experiences with others to help enlighten them to different and alternative information. Much heartfelt thanks and gratitude goes out to Dr. Carolyn Rogers and the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice for the exceptional care, kind-heartedness, and compassion extended towards Ivy during her illness. If desired, donations made to Emmanuel House through the Good Shepherd would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has already taken place, and as per Ivy's request there will be no funeral or service. We love you Ivy, we'll miss you, and you will always be forever close in our hearts. "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Jesus Christ our Lord."



