1930 - 2020 Passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Christine. Dear father of Terry and Evelyn Janson (Ken). Loving opa of Grace, Travis, William, Evin and Brittany. Survived by sisters Diny, Lies and Riek. Predeceased by two brothers and one sister all of The Netherlands. Martin was a long time employee of Stelco. Cremation with a private family interment to follow. If so desired, Remembrances to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.