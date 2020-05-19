Passed on April 4, 2020, peacefully and on his own terms, after a lengthy illness. Reunited with his father Stephen John and his treasured dog Princess. John leaves behind daughter Alison Croft (Randy), son Stephen Hopkins (Lisa), beloved grandchildren Nicolas, Xavier, Sadie, Joey, Olivia and Elliott, mother Sylvia Hopkins, brother Clive Hopkins (Marie), sister Pamela Regan and their families. Born in England, John immigrated to Canada on St. Patrick's Day 1970 and lived the next 50 years as a proud Canadian. John had great love for all animals with a special soft spot for his current dog, Ruby. He was an avid Formula 1 racing fan, and a lover of fast cars; Jaguars in particular. John spent the last 20 years living his best life 007 style; spending winters in warm places, and the rest of the year in Port Dover, at the pub or on the lake. Many fond memories involved cold pints and fishing with Port Dover friends, all of whom he considered family. Interment of his ashes will take place July 6th in Nova Scotia. A celebration of life will be held in Port Dover at a later date when it is safe to drink, dance and be merry again. In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made in Johns name to the Simcoe Animal Shelter or your local SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store