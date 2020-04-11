|
Our family is saddened to announce the passing of A. Edward Lewis. Raised in Hamilton, Ontario "Ed" answered the call to service, as an Argyle, during the second world war. Representing his country, he enlisted in 1944 and aided in the liberation of Holland. Continuing on the front lines, he was wounded in Germany shortly before the wars end. He married after his return home and is survived by his beautiful wife Amy (nee Harden), three children Alan, Debra (Ian) and Paul, sister Dorothy (Jack), grandsons Nicholas (Linda) and Ryan (Jessica) and great-grandchildren (Emma, Clara, Jack). He is pre-deceased by his sister Margaret (Frank). Ed spent the majority of his career working at Westinghouse in Hamilton and took up Tennis after retirement. Ed and Amy spent much of their time at the Dundas Seniors Centre, and we want to thank their community for its continual love and support. Ed was a fixture at the cenotaph to represent WW2 Veterans during the yearly Remembrance Day ceremony and did so until November of 2019. "I'm Ed Lewis, watch me pick this fridge up over my head". Though not quoted from Ed, this is a statement that represents the strength, confidence and valor that he would exude throughout his life. He will be missed tremendously by his loving family and they thank him for his love, guidance and strength. As per his wishes; cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming months.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020