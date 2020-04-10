|
BOS, A. John PLEASE NOTE: the previously announced gathering to celebrate John Bos's life on Saturday, April 18 has been postponed. A new announcement will be made when it is possible to proceed. John's family extends their sincere thanks to all those who have expressed their condolences. With great sadness his family announces that John passed away in his 89th year, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Helen Bos. John was lovingly attended in his final days by his children Dianne (Harry), Sandy (Jill), and Marcia (Graham). A much-loved and devoted grandfather to Chloe, Alija (Ava) and Trent (Darcee), he will be deeply missed by his extended family, especially his sisters Delia (Adrian) in Michigan, and Marian (Harvey) in New Brunswick, and will be missed by his many friends in Dundas and overseas. John was the first of the Bos clan to immigrate to Canada from the Netherlands in the early '50s. He loved his adopted country, flying the flag in his front yard and often declaring that he lived in "the best country in the world." He was well-known in the community as an electrical contractor and a member of the Optimist Club, and enjoyed golfing. His family is grateful that until very late in his life John was able to nurture his vegetable garden at his Dundas home in the Ontario countryside he loved. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, who provided him amazing care in his final days.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020