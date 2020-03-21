|
"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure". It is with saddened hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Aaron David Shoup. Cherished husband of Lisa (Foster) Shoup, loving daddy to Liza, Evelyn, William and Mildred. Precious son to Cheryl and Jim Hewitson and Dave and Cherie Mitchell. Adoring brother to Tyler, Kyle and the late Spencer. Much loved grandson of Robert and Yvonne Shoup, Ron and Betty Mitchell, Dalton and the late Joan Healey, and Robert and Joanne Hewitson. Beloved son-in-law to Allan and Donna Foster and a best friend/brother-in-law to Raymond & Sandy Foster, Ashley and Mike Esselment, Rhea Foster and Jeremy Johns. Will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Aaron was an avid hunter; spending a lot of his time at the Spikehorn Hunting camp with his loved ones. He was a member of the Hiram Lodge #319, Hagersville. Aaron is a former Volunteer Firefighter - he was always on the go, willing to help anyone in need and lend a hand! Aaron's greatest pride was his four children that he loved to rough house with and his loving wife. Family meant everything to him. He will be fondly remembered for his cheeky sarcasm and complete admiration of his wife Lisa. A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., Hagersville, Ontario. A celebration of life will be announced to all other family and friends at a later date. Flowers are welcome as an expression of sympathy. However, the family would also greatly appreciate any monetary donations. Donations can be sent via e-transfer to [email protected] Aaron will forever be missed and treasured. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020