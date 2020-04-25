|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Aaron Michael Weatherhead at the age of 31. Aaron will be dearly missed by his mom Kathy, father Ron, sister Bronte (Josh) and his niece Nora. Along with his aunts and uncles, Jim and Nancy, Bob and Barb, Lee and Kate, Laurie and Dave, Joan and Jonathan, his cousins, Russell, Bob, Kelly, Breanne, Braydi, Kodi, Bobby, Drake, Drina, Zach and Zoey as well as his many friends. Aaron was a bright light in our world who will forever be remembered, loved and missed. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure" We love you Forever Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Aaron's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020