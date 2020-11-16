1/1
Abraham Lambertus (Abe) HARTMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abraham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday November 14, 2020, the Lord in His infinite wisdom and compassion, peacefully called home Abraham (Abe) L. Hartman at the age of 90, with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Henny, of 64 years. Dear father of Dave and Lynn, Bernice and Henry Oostdyk, Diana (deceased 2019) and Ben Bouwman, Jan and Andy Meints, Deb and Wayne Binkley, Bruce (deceased 2015) and son-in-law Wayne Nicholson and his wife, Wendy. Cherished by 26 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Abe was an active member in his community, an accomplished organist, and gave of his many talents with a willing heart. Visitation will be with immediate family only. A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Ebenezer Canadian Reformed Church, Rev. G. Nederveen officiating. (live-stream link will be available on the funeral home website). Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens will be held prior to the service with family. Many thanks to the medical staff at Joseph Brant Hospital ER, Medicine and Rehab Units for their care in his time of crisis. A special thanks to Cama Woodlands LTC Home Maplewood Unit for the outstanding care and compassion received. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Cama Woodlands LTC Home would be appreciated by the family. "For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands. " 2 Cor 5:1 Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Canadian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Live streamed on the funeral home website
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved