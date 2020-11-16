On Saturday November 14, 2020, the Lord in His infinite wisdom and compassion, peacefully called home Abraham (Abe) L. Hartman at the age of 90, with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Henny, of 64 years. Dear father of Dave and Lynn, Bernice and Henry Oostdyk, Diana (deceased 2019) and Ben Bouwman, Jan and Andy Meints, Deb and Wayne Binkley, Bruce (deceased 2015) and son-in-law Wayne Nicholson and his wife, Wendy. Cherished by 26 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Abe was an active member in his community, an accomplished organist, and gave of his many talents with a willing heart. Visitation will be with immediate family only. A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Ebenezer Canadian Reformed Church, Rev. G. Nederveen officiating. (live-stream link will be available on the funeral home website). Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens will be held prior to the service with family. Many thanks to the medical staff at Joseph Brant Hospital ER, Medicine and Rehab Units for their care in his time of crisis. A special thanks to Cama Woodlands LTC Home Maplewood Unit for the outstanding care and compassion received. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Cama Woodlands LTC Home would be appreciated by the family. "For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands. " 2 Cor 5:1 Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com