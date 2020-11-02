1/1
Passed away peacefully after a day with his family at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving and devoted husband of Sharon Ruth Filice (nee Robinson) for 33 years. Cherished son of Ernesta Filice (nee Calabrese) and the late Raffaele Filice. Proud father of Melissa Filice and Andrea Filice (Zachary Montague). Loving Nonno of Maddox Filice. Dearly missed by twin brother Giovanni Filice (Maria), as well as younger brothers Joseph Filice and Elio Filice (Anna). Achille will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and the other extended Filice and Robinson families. Also missed by his best fur-pal Jasper, and his many colleagues at Ford Motor Company with whom he worked for 23 years. Special thank you to Joseph Brant Hospital staff for their kindness and compassion. A Visitation will be held for family and friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, ?905-632-3333, ?on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. and ?7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between ?9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Achille to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
