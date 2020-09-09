In the early hours of September 3, 2020, our beautiful, beloved mother drew her last breath with her family by her side at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Cherished wife of the late Gilbert Dumas, beloved daughter of Emilien and Annette Dureau, beloved sister of Anita Martel, the late Lorette Minor, the late Elie Dureau, and the late Johnny Dureau. Ada is survived by her children Raymond and Liane and was a loving and proud Grandmother (Mémère) to Daniel, Theresa, Jameson, Cleo, and Maya, and a great grandmother to baby Dora. Ada will be dearly missed by all members of her extended family. She was born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario, where she was an elementary school teacher. Ada brought much joy throughout her life with her mastery of the piano and a beautiful singing voice. She will be fondly remembered for her kind heart, infectious laughter, and compassion for others. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses, PSWs, and spiritual advisors involved in Ada's care in the Nephrology and ALC wards at St. Joseph's Hospital (Charlton Campus). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Arthritis Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation, St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, or Knights of Columbus Charities Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A private funeral mass and family service will be held at a later date in Sudbury.



