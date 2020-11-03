With broken hearts we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband and father Adam Baran. In his 59th year he was tragically killed at his workplace. Adam will be greatly missed by his wife Wieslawa, his daughter Justina, his son Patrick, and his loving sisters Zofia and Anna. Adam will be lovingly remembered forever by all his family in Canada and Poland. His heart was pure gold, he cherished life and his family and friends. Adam was a farmer, soldier, sailor and a mechanic for over 32 years. He was also an active and devoted member of the Polish church and community. Visitation to be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home 1010, Botanical Drive Burlington, on Wednesday November 4th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held Thursday November 5th at 11am at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish RC Church, 8 Saint Ann St, Hamilton. Burial to follow. Due to Covid restrictions a limited number of people may attend the funeral and burial. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish RC Church, 8 Saint Ann St, Hamilton, ON L8L 6P8 Phone: (905) 544-0726 would be appreciated by the family. Adam, we will love you and miss you forever.