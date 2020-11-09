1/1
Adam Chiaravalle
Chiaravalle, Adam Our hearts are shattered with the loss of our precious son and brother Adam Mitchell Chiaravalle. Adam peacefully passed away at Toronto General Hospital on Friday November 6th, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved and cherished son of Romolo and Antoinette (Golfi) Chiaravalle, and loving brother and best friend to Genevieve. Loving grandson to Angelina Golfi (D. Michele Golfi) and predeceased grandparents (Dario and Ostilia Chiaravalle). Loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and colleagues, all so dear to Adam. Graduate of St. Thomas More and McMaster University, where he earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sustainability. Adam graduated with academic distinction and received the President's Award of Excellence in Student Leadership. At McMaster, Adam was integral to several sustainability initiatives, including the McMaster Community garden and the Hamilton Stinson Neighbourhood. He also served as the Education and Advocacy Co-ordinator for the Mac Farm stand, founded the local food discount program for McMaster Students, and resurrected the "food for thought" cooking classes at McMaster. Adams other commitments included Rain Haven (Hamilton Future City Builders), McMaster and the Bee, and the Young Greens club. A testament to Adam's selflessness was when he was awarded a $3000 prize and chose to donate the funds back to McMaster University to support the farm stand. Adam's passion was to make Hamilton a more sustainable community. Adam was currently working at McMaster University in the sustainability initiative. His passions also included cooking Porchetta at Golfi family picnics, making pizza for his friends, growing vegetables in his gardens and the Hamilton Tiger Cats. If you were close with Adam, you were ready to listen to his visions regarding the betterment of our community. Anyone who met Adam never left a conversation without a smile or feeling inspired. His radiance and energy have impacted so many people's lives forever. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, November 10, 020 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm and from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private family Service will be held followed by burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation (Golfi Playroom & Entertainment). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca We will always love you. Until we meet again.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 9, 2020.
