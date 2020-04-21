|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adam in Hamilton on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Lidia for 44 years. Loving father of Anna Di Pelino (Marco) and Peter (Patricia). Proud grandfather of Alexis, Nicholas and Dylan, and step-grandfather of Kassara and Zach. Dear brother of Maria Lewicka (late Jurek) and Bogdan (late Krystyna), and much loved brother-in-law of Mary and Al, Romek and Vivian, Irene and the late Joe, Walter and Kathy, Jola and Janek and the late Janusz and Danuta. Adam will be missed by his dearest nephews and nieces whom he loved like his own children. He will also be missed by extended family and friends in Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Poland and Chicago. He will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his kindness and tremendous love for his family and friends. Private visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) followed by a private interment at Mountview Gardens Cemetery in Stoney Creek. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com "God took you from us far too soon, but we know you'll be forever by our sides."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020