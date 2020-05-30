Adamo PIEDIMONTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adamo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, a kind and gentle soul, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his 90th year. He is reunited with his beloved wife Concezia. Cherished father and father-in-law of Angela and Giorgio, Giovanni and Gina-Diane, Gino and Sandra and daughter-in-law Terry. Proud and adoring nonno to Patricia, Sebastian, Adam, Danielle, Sabrina, Christian, Natalie, Nathan, David, and Nicole. Bisnonno to Landon and Chloe. Born in Ripabottoni Campobasso on December 29, 1930 to parents Giovanni and Arcangela. Son-in-law to the late Gino and Carmela Serafini. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Guerrino and Annina; late Giuseppe, survived by sister-in-law Maria; the late Iris Serafini, survived by Lola Serafini, and the late Vincezio. Dad will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, along with extended family in Canada and Italy. A proud retiree of Stelco Hilton Works Local Union 1005. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital CTU North for their care and devoted PSWs of St. Elizabeth, Ferdinia, Aliocha, Roasario and Edelma who lovingly cared for him over many years, your love and kindness will always be remembered. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service will take place. If desired, donations to the MS Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved