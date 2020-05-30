With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, a kind and gentle soul, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his 90th year. He is reunited with his beloved wife Concezia. Cherished father and father-in-law of Angela and Giorgio, Giovanni and Gina-Diane, Gino and Sandra and daughter-in-law Terry. Proud and adoring nonno to Patricia, Sebastian, Adam, Danielle, Sabrina, Christian, Natalie, Nathan, David, and Nicole. Bisnonno to Landon and Chloe. Born in Ripabottoni Campobasso on December 29, 1930 to parents Giovanni and Arcangela. Son-in-law to the late Gino and Carmela Serafini. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Guerrino and Annina; late Giuseppe, survived by sister-in-law Maria; the late Iris Serafini, survived by Lola Serafini, and the late Vincezio. Dad will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, along with extended family in Canada and Italy. A proud retiree of Stelco Hilton Works Local Union 1005. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital CTU North for their care and devoted PSWs of St. Elizabeth, Ferdinia, Aliocha, Roasario and Edelma who lovingly cared for him over many years, your love and kindness will always be remembered. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service will take place. If desired, donations to the MS Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.