It is with broken hearts that the family of Addolorata Marzilli announce her passing at Juravinski Hospital. Addolorata is predeceased by her beloved husband Giovanni (2011). Loving mother to Josie and Nicola Paiano. Precious grandmother to Antonio and Andrea, Giulio and Daniella, and Rita and Cosimo. Adoring Great grandmother to Bianca, Jack, Sophie, Aria, Penelope, Simona, and Allegra. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Maria and the late Antonio Malatesta, Antonietta and Salvatore Marzilli, the late Salvatore and Lucia Pulsone, Bettina and Carmine Colalillo, Michele and Teresa Marzilli. Dear Zia to many nieces and nephews. Addolorata loved her flower and vegetable gardens and took pride watching them grow. Special thank you to Ridgeview Long Term Care for taking care of Addolorata for the last 10 years. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations to Alzheimer Society in Addolorata's memory would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.