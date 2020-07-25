October 16, 1929 - July 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Ronald Waddell for 70 years. Loving mother of Dianne, James, Leslie and Jeffery. Predeceased by her daughter Susan Lynn at the age of 3 from cancer. Loving grandmother of Aaron, Tracy, Alana, Tyler, Luke and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Reese, Caleigh, Cayden, Lua and Jacob. Adele's brother Edward James Macartney is predeceased, killed in action at beach of Dieppe age 19. After Ron's retirement of 34 years with the O.P.P, Adele and Ron purchased a new double wide unit in a manufactured Home Park located in Vero Beach on the East Coast of Florida. The park was made up of mostly Americans whom they found very friendly. They spent 17 winters enjoying the Florida sun. They also had a like unit located in Southampton on the shore of Lake Huron, where they spent most of the summer enjoying the great beaches and beautiful sunsets over Lake Huron. As per Adele's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of choice
