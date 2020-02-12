|
Heaven is a brighter place. Embraced by her loving family, on February 7, 2020 Adelia (Velenosi), in her 89th year, was reunited with her husband Frank. Loving and devoted mother of Ann Marie and Angelo Vecchi, and Perry and Pieta Settimi. Most adored Nonni of Lisa and Dave Kowalyk, Julie and Billy Hall, Nicole Settimi, Cathleen Settimi and Aaron Michon. Proud and cherished Granny of Anthony, Dylan, Sabrina, and Elena. Adelia was born December 22, 1931 to Sestina and Pietro Velenosi in Rosara, Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Amelio and Emidia Velenosi, Filippo and Wilma Velenosi, Maria and Ernesto Giorgi, Elena and Pietro Cicchi, Peter Velenosi, and her twin brother Leone Velenosi. Remembered by her sisters-in-law Elisa Velenosi and Verniece Anderson-Pay. Dear sister-in-law of Mario (deceased) and Maria Settimi, Giuseppe (deceased) and Rita Settimi, Laurina and Gino (deceased) Latini, Maria and Emilio (deceased) Cesarini, Ruggiero and Annie Settimi, Pierina and Valentino (deceased) Pascucci, and Ottavio and Vincenza Settimi. Adelia will be missed and forever loved by all those who had the pleasure to know her. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Parish, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In honour of Adelia's wishes there will be no visitation or reception. If desired, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Camp Trillium. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020