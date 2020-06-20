Mildred Adella Hudson (née Riley) passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Adella will be deeply missed by Bill, her loving and devoted husband of 60 years. She was a loving mother to James (Jackie) Hudson and Cheryl (Yves) Trudell. Remembered affectionately by granddaughters Meagan and Erin Hudson and grandsons Matthieu and Benjamin Trudell. Survived by a loving, close sister Margie (Bob) Healey. Predeceased by her mother and father, Mildred and Clarence Riley and brother James Riley. Adella will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas for their kindness and compassion to Adella. A special thank you to Michelle Browne and Cathy Garrity, private care givers. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada or a charity of choice. A private service will be held by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.