MANDOZZI, Adina (nee Cimadamore) - In her 93rd year, it is with sadness in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Adina Mandozzi on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Macassa Lodge in Hamilton. Cherished mother to Anna Maria Frangella (Luigi), Joseph Mandozzi (Filomena) and the late Vincenzo, she is reunited with her beloved husband, with open arms, Giuseppe, who passed away on March 30, 1963. Adored Nonna of Melissa (John), Kristen and Joseph. Dearest sister to the late Lina Biancucci (late Blandino and late Ralph), Gina Martelli (Leonardo), and Alberto Cimadamore (Laura). Predeceased by her parents Rocco and Rosa, Adina will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends, with whom Zia Adina built special relationships. Mom will be forever remembered for her unconditional love, unwavering strength when confronted with raising her family after immigrating to a new country upon the passing of her husband, and for always trusting in her faith to carry forward. Although she may no longer walk amongst us, there are many traditions Adina taught us that we will continue with fondness, especially her beautiful garden, her baking, and making sausage, homemade tomato sauce, and pasta. A very special thanks to all the Macassa staff, whose care, kindness, and compassion ensured her later years were spent with dignity and grace. Adina thoroughly enjoyed participating in her favourite activities- bingo, bocce ball, and pub night, always with her family by her side cheering her on. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton. For those who wish, memorial donations to the CNIB or a would be accepted with gratitude. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared online at www.baygardens.ca for the Mandozzi family. We may have lost a loved one, but heaven has gained an angel. SEMPRE NEL NOSTRO CUORE. NOI TI AMIAMO COSI TANTO.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020