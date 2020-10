Or Copy this URL to Share

Finally able to find peace. Son, brother, father, husband. Adrian will be missed by Tonia Smith, Denise Shaw (Brian), Jeff Cadence (Victoria), Wayne Smith, Vivian Faber (Tyler), Maddie Shaw and Carol Smith. Loved to entertain with his music and to leave a smile on your face. There will be no service and cremation to take place October 5, 2020. We will all miss you Ade!



