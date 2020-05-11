On May 6, 2020, our Lord and Saviour called home His daughter, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Adriana Verdonk. She was the beloved wife of Teunis Verdonk who predeceased her on December 12, 2007. Adriana and Teunis were married on July 25, 1946, and together lived close to the Lord, trusting wholly in Him in times of difficulty, celebrating His blessing at all times for 61 years. After Teunis passed on to glory, Adriana continued to profess that her God was with her, and she lived as one blessed to be a blessing. Together they have left the legacy of a life filled with the riches of God's grace. We rejoice in knowing that she is now joined with Teunis and her daughter and son-in-law, Nell and Peter Prins, and son-in-law Larry Janes in that "great cloud of witnesses" who have set an example of a faithful and loving lifestyle for us and are encouraging us in our walk with our Lord (Hebrews 12:1-2). Adriana is lovingly remembered by her children: Drika and Gary Duthler in Edmonton AB, John and Ria Verdonk in St. Anns, ON; Selikke and Brian Kelley in Devon, AB; Joe and Grace Verdonk in Brantford, ON; Tony and Yvonne Verdonk in Orkney, ON; Tim and Des Verdonk in Seattle, WA; Peter and Lorna Verdonk in St. Anns, ON; and Alan and Jocelyn Myke in Deep River, ON. She was also loved by 31 grandchildren and their spouses, and 61 great-grandchildren, as well as many foster children who were placed in her care over the years. A special thanks from all of us to the staff at Shalom Manor in Grimsby who did so much to make her last years meaningful and supported us in the days of her passing. Memorial contributions to Shalom Manor would be deeply appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at maclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.